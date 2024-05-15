Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,510 shares of company stock valued at $103,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

