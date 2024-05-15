Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $543,276. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

