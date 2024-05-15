Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $550,403. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

