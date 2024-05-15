Jump Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of FIGS worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 51.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 235,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 236.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 256,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 180,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.