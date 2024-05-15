Jump Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,030. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

