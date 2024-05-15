Jump Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 490.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 335,622 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 231,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

