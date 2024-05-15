Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 379.9% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.