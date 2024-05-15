Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.