Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Post Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

