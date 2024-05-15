Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Genpact by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

