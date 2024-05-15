Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 936,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 59.3% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

