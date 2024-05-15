Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after buying an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $81,798,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 76.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $297.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,336,058.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,218 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,235. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.