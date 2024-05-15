Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its position in Qiagen by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 847,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after buying an additional 196,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

