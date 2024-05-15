Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

