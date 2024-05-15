Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $65,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.3 %

KVYO opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

