Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

LDOS opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $147.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.