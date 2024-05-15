Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Sphere Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $91,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.