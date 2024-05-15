Jump Financial LLC Purchases 16,231 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus International Group worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $119,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

