Jump Financial LLC Purchases 61,574 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 266.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Xencor worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,912,000 after acquiring an additional 433,354 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xencor by 57.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $28.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $155,317.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,552.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $155,317.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,552.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,804. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

