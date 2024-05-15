Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 152,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

VCTR stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.