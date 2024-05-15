Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,518 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AFG opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

