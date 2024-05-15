Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 46,740 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Essential Utilities by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

