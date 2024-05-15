Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,163 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $294.05 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

