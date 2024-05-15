Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $46,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

