Jump Financial LLC Sells 13,280 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $281.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.59.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.