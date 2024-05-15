Jump Financial LLC Sells 155,104 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,104 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $6,106,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centene by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 91,983 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Centene by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

