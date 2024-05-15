Jump Financial LLC Sells 20,503 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Insulet Stock Up 7.0 %

PODD stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $331.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.