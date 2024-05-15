Jump Financial LLC Sells 8,116 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

