Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $484.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $487.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.61.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

