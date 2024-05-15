Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,041 shares of company stock worth $6,213,892 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.