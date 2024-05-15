Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.