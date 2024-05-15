Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kellanova by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of K opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

