KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

KRBN opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $41.50.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.