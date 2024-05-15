Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

