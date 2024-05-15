Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $2,814,421. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

