Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.