Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LAAC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

