Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Eight Capital

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

