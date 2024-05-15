Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.