MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
