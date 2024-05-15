Malik Mohammed Easah Buys 110,000 Shares of Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE – Get Free Report) Director Malik Mohammed Easah acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,611.00.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Asante Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.18.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Featured Articles

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

