Malik Mohammed Easah Buys 110,000 Shares of Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE – Get Free Report) Director Malik Mohammed Easah acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,611.00.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Asante Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.18.
Asante Gold Company Profile
