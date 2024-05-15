Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

