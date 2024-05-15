Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.51. Martinrea International shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

