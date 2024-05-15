McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 208,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $87.72 and a one year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

