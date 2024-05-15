Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $221,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of MSB opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

