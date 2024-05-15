Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

