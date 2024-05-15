Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.44

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.44 ($5.22) and traded as low as GBX 340.63 ($4.28). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 393 ($4.94), with a volume of 642,142 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Midwich Group
Midwich Group Stock Performance
Midwich Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,296.30%.
Insider Transactions at Midwich Group
In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £477,200.85 ($599,347.97). Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
About Midwich Group
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Midwich Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is DoubleVerify’s 39% Haircut a Buying Opportunity?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Trade Desk Raised Forecasts Means Ad Spending is Back, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.