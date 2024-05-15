Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.44

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.44 ($5.22) and traded as low as GBX 340.63 ($4.28). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 393 ($4.94), with a volume of 642,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,455.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,296.30%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £477,200.85 ($599,347.97). Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

