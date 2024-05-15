Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

