Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), reports. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MITK stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

