MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Critical Comparison

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $257.89 million 10.74 -$205.35 million ($3.48) -5.28 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.21

Graybug Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MorphoSys and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 5 3 0 2.38 Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

MorphoSys currently has a consensus price target of $11.78, indicating a potential downside of 35.94%. Given MorphoSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -226.79% -694.31% -22.55% Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graybug Vision beats MorphoSys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

